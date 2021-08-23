Police in Washington DC are already gearing up for a massive rally hosted by supporters of former President Donald Trump set to descend on the Capitol grounds next month.

The rally, set to be the largest gathering of Trump supporters in DC since the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, is billed as a “Justice for J6” rally where attendees will show support for suspects charged with offenses related to the deadly 6 January attack.

Local news affiliate WUSA9 reported that the agency last week sent out a department-wide warning notifying officers trained for civil disturbances, known as riot cops, to be on notice and ready to deploy on the day of the rally.

The event is set to be held in Union Square, a grassy area located just outside the Capitol that saw access heavily restricted after the violent events of 6 January.

The Independent has reached out to DC Metropolitan Police regarding the department’s preparations for the rally on 18 September.

"In anticipation of First Amendment activities on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Metropolitan Police Department will be fully prepared,” a spokesperson told WUSA9.

“As with all First Amendment demonstrations, MPD will be monitoring and assessing the activities and planning accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners. MPD will have an increased presence around the city where demonstrations will be taking place and will be prepared to make street closures for public safety,” they added.

While much of the country has moved on from the 2020 election, many supporters of the former president continue to believe his false claims about election fraud and a supposed country-wide conspiracy to stop his reelection. Mr Trump has continued to echo those claims in recent months, even though no actual fraud that could have affected the election was ever uncovered or proved.

High-profile supporters of Mr Trump including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have continued to push the baseless conspiracies even as Mr Trump has hinted that he may oppose President Joe Biden again in 2024.