Justice Department seeks to merge DEA and ATF as part of massive shakeup in its operation
Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives both oversee the enforcement and investigation of federal laws in different areas
The Justice Department is reportedly proposing the Drug Enforcement Administration merge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of a massive reorganization plan.
In a memo sent from the office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, obtained by Reuters, DoJ officials propose merging the two agencies as part of the Trump administration’s greater effort to consolidate departments and agencies.
The memo does not detail how the changes would be implemented but asks for feedback on the proposals by Wednesday.
While both agencies are responsible for enforcing federal laws, they are responsible for different areas of law and have distinctly separate leadership roles.
The DEA, established in 1973, combats illicit drug trafficking and distribution in the U.S. The agency coordinates and pursues drug investigations both domestically and internationally.
The ATF, established in 1972, falls under the DoJ and is responsible for preventing and investigating federal firearm and explosive offenses, acts of arson and bombings, as well as federal offenses of alcohol and tobacco products.
The agency, which has faced criticism of overregulation from conservatives, also regulates the sale, possession and transportation of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
While the memo is just a proposal of merging the two agencies, it is unclear how simply that could occur. The merge may require congressional approval.
The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
