Michigan office of US Rep. Dingell broken into, vandalized

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 November 2021 16:30
A suburban Detroit office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell has been broken into and ransacked, with memorabilia belonging to her late husband and longtime Congressman John Dingell damaged.

Dingell reported the break-in at the office in Dearborn on Monday and said it was being investigated by local and U.S. Capitol police.

“We are working with them to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable for their actions,” she said in a news release.

“Our door and windows were smashed and memorabilia – especially John’s items – was broken,” said Dingell, a Democrat who represents Michigan s heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District. “Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.”

“The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, and division need to end in this country," she added. “We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger.”

Dingell said her office has been receiving threats for months. It comes at a time of deep polarization between Democrats and Republicans and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump More than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

“This vandalization really hits home,” Dingell said of the damage to her office. “Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer.”

