Schumer says the Senate reached an agreement on the debt ceiling
Eric Garcia
Thursday 07 October 2021 15:33 comments
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate had reached an agreement on the debt ceiling, which would prevent the United States from defaulting on its full faith and credit, CNN reported.
Mr Schumer made his remarks on the Senate floor, saying he expected a vote as soon as today.
