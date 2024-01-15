Lloyd Austin released from hospital 24 days after undisclosed surgery

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been discharged from the hospital after he had a secret surgery to treat prostate cancer and developed subsequent complications, the Associated Press reports.

On 22 December, Mr Austin underwent a procedure to treat his prostate cancer. On 1 January, Mr Austin was re-admitted to the hospital after suffering complications from the surgery, and healthcare officials transferred him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 2 January.

Now, 24 days after his initial procedure, Mr Austin will work from home as he continues to recover, the AP reports.

Mr Austin’s treatment made headlines after it was revealed neither President Joe Biden nor Mr Austin’s deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks knew about the surgery or subsequent ICU admission until 4 January. Mr Austin also kept his cancer diagnosis a secret from Mr Biden and senior officials until 9 January.

Ms Hicks took on some of Mr Austin’s duties after he transferred decision-making power to her during the initial surgery and a portion of his hospital stay to treat the complications, according to the AP.

However, Mr Austin did orchestrate and then monitor the nation’s retaliatory attack on Yemen-based Houthi militants on Thursday from the hospital, Pentagon officials revealed last week.

Mr Biden called Mr Austin’s failure to disclose a lapse in judgment but said he still had confidence in Mr Austin.

Officials from the White House and Pentagon said they’re reviewing Mr Austin’s lack of disclosure and future procedures for notifying senior officials in the event of an absence that could require the transfer of decision-making capabilities.

In response to a question from The Independent’s White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said they will not “track the GPS coordinates” on cabinet members’ phones in the wake of this incident.

“We’re not going to plant a microchip in their neck like they’re a poodle,” Mr Kirby said.

This is a developing story...