Dell founder to give $6B to Trump’s kid investment accounts raising the amount families can receive
The Dells’ donations mean that children up to 10 years old in eligibile households could receive $250 in their ‘Trump accounts’
Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, announced Tuesday they will be giving $6.25 billion to help fund President Donald Trump’s bank accounts for children, benefitting roughly 25 million kids.
Hours ahead of the president’s Oval Office announcement, the Dells announced that they would make the massive investment in “Trump accounts” to expand the amount of seed money children can receive.
Starting next year, the government is launching “Trump accounts,” tax-deferred investment accounts for any eligible American children. Those born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive 1,000 from the federal government, but the Dells’ donation allows children up to 10 years old to receive $250 – though it is limited by household income and certain zip codes.
“We’ve seen what happens when a child gets even a small financial head start; their world expands,” Michael Dell said in the video posted on X.
Michael Dell had previously signaled he would invest in “Trump accounts.”
The donation marks one of the largest philanthropic investments ever to go directly to Americans.
The Independent has asked the White House for comment.
More follows...
