Democratic lawmakers have reportedly grown fearful about the future of their party and the midterm elections as they confront frustrated constituents who are angry at what they perceive as Democrats’ lack of action against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Across the country, Democrat voters have expressed deep irritation with their leaders from protesting at town halls to leaving angry voicemails with Democrats’ offices.

Illinois Representative Sean Casten was grilled by constituents during a town hall about standing up to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – who joined Republicans in passing a temporary funding bill. One voter asked Casten if he was “prepared for violence” because “nice and civility doesn’t work.”

After facing questions and repeated disruptions from protestors, Casten told Axios a colleague called him crying.

“They hate us. They hate us,” the colleague told Casten.

Democrat voters have grown angry with their party for not doing enough to stop President Donald Trump and his administration from making drastic changes ( AP )

The aftermath of the 2024 presidential election has left many Democrat voters feeling defeated and angry at their leaders, something that has been bubbling up and could translate into voters revolting against their party in the 2026 midterm elections. That could mean not voting for the party, or voting for other Democrats in primaries that liberals believe will stand up to Trump.

Axios reported that Democrats anger could spill over to primaries with one senior House lawmaker saying: “The people that have been voting ... with Republicans on these messaging bills are people that could get primaried."

The midterms will be a critical point for Democrats who are hoping to take control of either the House of Representatives of Senate from Republicans.

But, the party appears to be facing an uphill battle. For the first time in more than 10 years, Democrat voters have a net-negative approval rating of their own party, polling from Politico found.

A recent NBC News poll found that just 27 percent of registered voters said they view the Democrat favorably – the lowest favorability rating for Democrats since 1990.

Another CNN poll similarly found that 29 percent of voters have a positive view of Democrats, the lowest of a CNN poll since 1992.

Democrat voters’ floodgates of frustrations appeared to have opened after Schumer broke with his party to vote with Republicans in order to keep the government open.

Representative Delia Ramirez told Axios her constituents have “passionately” said they’re unhappy with Democratic leadership.

“They expect more from me and from Democrats in Congress,” Ramirez said.

California Representative Gil Cisneros tried to calm his constituent's feelings at a fiery town hall recently. One woman told Cisneros she is “so angry” and “so scared” about the future of Social Security and Medicare under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency threats to scale down the agency, according to ABC7.

“I wish you’d be angry,” the woman told Cisneros.