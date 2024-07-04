Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Democratic governors say Joe Biden pledged to continue his presidential campaign during a Wednesday evening meeting - as the president looks to control the fallout from his disastrous debate performance.

Rumors have spread not only about Biden’s mental fitness at 81 years old and whether he can serve another four years but over his desire to remain in the race against Donald Trump.

Biden and his camp have denied he is stepping aside - despite calls for him to bow out - and it was something the president reiterated to the governors.

“President Joe Biden is in it to win it, and all of us said we pledged our support to him.” New York’s Kathy Hochul told reporters outside the White House, according to the New York Times.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (center), standing with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (left) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (right), spoke with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden. The three were some of the Democratic governors who spoke to the president and pledged their support ( AP )

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he believed the president was fit for office, while also admitting that the president’s debate performance was bad.

Governors who spoke to the press said that they had an “honest” conversation with the president and Vice President Kamala Harris. Governor Josh Green of Hawaii said told the Times that the president admitted he was exhausted on the day of the debate.

However, Green said, the president was clear and focused during Wednesday’s meeting. He added that people will need to see the president in person and on TV to be convinced he is up to four more years.

“I think we came in and we were honest about the feedback that we were getting, we were honest about the concerns that we were hearing from people and we were also honest about the fact that as the president continues to tell us and show us that he was all in, that we said that we would stand with him,” Maryland’s Wes Moore said, The Washington Post noted.

Governors who spoke to the press said that they had an “honest” conversation with the president and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wedneday evening ( EPA )

The governors stressed they are looking for ways to defeat Trump in November.

They described Trump as “dangerous” for the US and praised Biden’s work during his first term.

“I heard three words from the president: he’s all in,” California Governor Gavin Newsom told the Times. "And so am I. Joe Biden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his.”