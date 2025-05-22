Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some Democrats are discussing plans to require 2028 contenders to release their full health information after the disastrous campaign of former President Joe Biden.

In 2028, candidates who were more disconnected from the Biden White House may be able to garner more credibility with voters among those who feel betrayed by party leadership.

Democratic strategists speaking to The Bulwark said a consensus is forming that whoever campaigns for the party’s nomination in 2028 will have to share a large amount of health information and a more extensive health report than previously expected. There’s also a belief that anyone over 70 won’t run.

Biden recently announced an “aggressive” prostate cancer diagnosis, which raised additional concerns regarding his health while in office. The former president was forced out of the 2024 race after a catastrophic debate performance against President Donald Trump in June last year, and he was replaced atop the Democratic ticket by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democratic strategists have also grown tired of the former president claiming he would have won had he stayed in the race.

Anthony Coley, a Democratic strategist who worked for the Biden administration, told The Hill last week, “Would it be nice if Biden finally accepted and admitted he shouldn’t have run for a second term? Sure.”

Biden freezes mid-answer during presidential election debate

“But candidly, does it really matter at this point? History will have the final say — and its first draft isn’t looking good,” he added.

This comes as Harris is reportedly considering a run for California governor next year, but has yet to announce a campaign even as the race takes shape around her.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who’s running to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, said in a statement on Tuesday that Harris and Biden’s former Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, who has announced that he’s also running for governor in the state, should apologize for covering up Biden’s health status.

Villaraigosa referenced the recent book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

“What I’ve seen in news coverage and excerpts from the new book ‘Original Sin’ is deeply troubling,” he said. “At the highest levels of our government, those in power were intentionally complicit or told outright lies in a systematic cover up to keep Joe Biden’s mental decline from the public.”

“Now, we have come to learn this cover up includes two prominent California politicians who served as California Attorney General – one who is running for Governor and another who is thinking about running for Governor,” he added.

Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is expected to have long-running consequences for the Democratic primary process ( Getty )

“Those who were complicit in the cover up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people,” Villaraigosa said. “I call on Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra to do just that – and make themselves available to voters and the free press because there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

The revelations regarding Biden’s decline in office are set to have significant effects on how the Democratic Party conducts its elections and how candidates run their campaigns. It may also affect the demands placed on candidates, the media strategies they choose to enact, and the scheduling of presidential primaries.

While every election leads to soul-searching within a party, the 2024 loss and Biden’s handling of his campaign led to a significant trust issue that the party will have to confront, Democratic strategists have said, according to The Bulwark. Some strategists compared it to the authorization of the war in Iraq, which shaped the contours of the 2008 primary and which saw the campaigns of those who backed the invasion crater.

“Obama was fortunate because he wasn’t in D.C., so it allowed him to have natural distance. He could say ‘I’m an outsider’ without saying ‘I’m an outsider’,” a Democratic strategist who worked on a 2008 campaign told the outlet. Former President Barack Obama wasn’t in Congress in 2002 and, as such, he didn’t have to cast a ballot on the resolution authorizing the war in Iraq.