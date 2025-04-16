Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans trust Democrats on the economy more than Republicans for the first time in years, a new poll reveals.

A new survey from Morning Consult shows 46 percent of Americans say Democratic lawmakers are handling the economy better. Meanwhile, 43 percent say Republicans are doing better, while 11 percent have no opinion, the poll reveals.

This marks the first time more people have trusted Democrats more than Republicans since May 2021, the polling service says. This follows last week’s CBS News/YouGov poll, which shows Trump’s economic approval rating has dropped four points from March, with 60 percent of respondents indicating they disapprove of his tariffs.

This poll follows Trump’s announcement of blanket tariffs of at least 10 percent on nearly every country on April 2, in what he called “Liberation Day” for the U.S. Then, last week, he paused these tariffs for 90 days, citing Americans becoming “yippy” and “afraid.”

As President Donald Trump continues his trade war with China, public trust in Republicans’ ability to handle the economy is falling ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He only excluded China from the pause and is now engaged in a trade war with Xi Jinping as the U.S. put a 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods while Beijing has put a 125 percent retaliatory tariff in place.

In a further escalation Tuesday, the White House said China “now faces up to a 245 percent tariff,” while Beijing has reportedly told airlines to stop ordering parts for Boeing jets and other American planes.

As Trump and his fellow Republicans lose more of the public’s trust on the economy, voters are most likely to want Trump’s top priority to be lowering the cost of living, particularly by making healthcare more affordable, according to Morning Consult’s poll.

However, 49 percent say Trump’s top priority is to drastically reduce the federal workforce and budget through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Just 29 percent say that this should be his top priority, Morning Consult reports.

Meanwhile, Trump claims the U.S. is “taking in RECORD NUMBERS in Tariffs.” But consumers are feeling the brunt of these tariffs, with some business owners even adding “Trump surcharges” to customers’ bills as Trump’s trade war with China continues and they brace for the end of the 90-day pause.

Trump’s overall approval rating has also dropped to just 45 percent, the lowest point of his second term so far, Morning Consult’s poll shows.