House Democrats sang God Bless America on the Capitol steps as the chants of protesters could be heard from Supreme Court after the Roe v Wade decision.

The group was quickly slammed for their stunt.

“It is almost comical how absolutely f***ing useless Democrats are at doing anything to stop the extremists bent on destroying people’s rights,” Noel Berry tweeted.

“Not the time for kumbaya, Dems,” Bloomberg columnist Tim O’Brien added.

“You performative f***s. This is fiddling while Rome burns and you are Nero,” another Twitter user said.

More follows...