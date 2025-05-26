Democrats spending millions to learn how to speak to ‘American Men’ and win back the working class
Party leaders are holing up in luxury hotel rooms on a strategy codenamed SAM, or “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” to try and convince working-class to vote their way again, according to a report.
Democrats have blown millions of dollars on efforts to appeal to “American Men,” who turned to President Donald Trump in droves on election day, in the hopes of winning back the working class, according to a report.
Democrats have spent $20 million on their efforts, with donors and strategists holing up in luxury hotel rooms brainstorming how to convince working-class men to return to the party, according to a New York Times report.
The plan, code-named SAM, or “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan,” promises to use the funds to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces,” according to the report.
As the Times described it, the reports “can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places.”
The effort also recommends Democrats buy advertisements in video games, among other things, the Times reported.
“Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” the plan urges.
While the Democratic Party has struggled in recent years to maintain voters, the party hopes to be rejuvenated by the fact that Trump’s popularity has been on the decline since he was elected last fall. Still, the party has been scrambling to find both messaging and a messenger since losing the White House, and Senate while Republicans held the House of Representatives in the November election.
Recent polling from Strength in Numbers/Verasight places Trump underwater with American voters on every single issue, except for border security.
According to the poll, 40 percent of people either strongly or somewhat approve of Trump's overall handling of the presidency, while 56 percent disapprove, split by the same modifiers, putting him 16 points underwater.
“Trump’s numbers seem to be getting worse and worse, and I’m pretty optimistic Democrats will have some real opportunities in 2026,” Zac McCrary, a Democratic pollster, told the Times.
“The 2022 midterms masked the Biden problem,” he said about former President Joe Biden. “A good 2026 midterm — we should not let that mask a deeper problem.”
Democrats have “lost credibility by being seen as alien on cultural issues,” McCrary added.
Meanwhile, longtime Democratic researcher Anat Shenker-Osorio told the Times, the Democrats must take actionable steps to earn back voters.
“Voters are hungry for people to actually stand up for them — or get caught trying,” she said. “The party is doing a lot of navel-gazing and not enough full-belly acting.”
