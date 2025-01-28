Trump’s funding freeze pushes Democrats over the edge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump caused chaos late Monday evening when his Office of Management and Budget announced a sudden pause on federal grants, loans, and other types of financial assistance.

Almost immediately, Democrats in the Senate called the move illegal — seizing on the freeze as their first real ammunition for a fight against Trump. While many senators have remained relatively subdued in the first days of Trump’s administration, the pause, and the chaos it’s already caused, has lawmakers gearing up for battle.

Back in November, Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was in a contemplative state, telling The Independent of Kamala Harris’s loss that “we lost, and we need to do better.”

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington and defended the spending pause ( AP )

Now, she is singularly focused on how the freeze will affect her consituents, saying she just spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the chaos the sudden move is causing in their state.

“I spoke to the governor just a few minutes ago, who told me that the entire apparatus for getting paid for people's health insurance is down,” she told The Independent, adding that the future Head Start, which helps low-income children, is now unclear.

In Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Baldwin — one of only two incumbent Democrats who survived her re-election in a state Trump won — is also worried about how Trump’s order has thrown her state into disarray.

“It’s a wide range,” she toldThe Independent. “Everything from law enforcement emergency responders, firefighters, wondering about their grant funding to school lunch programs wondering if they'll be able to serve lunch tomorrow.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts decried the move, pointing out the important work that federal funding supports. Now, it’s all up in the air.

“Right now, people are asking whether they have to turn away children from daycare centers because they get some federal funding, or do our scientists who are doing research on better treatments for cancer have to quit their work, because some of them only comes from,” Warren told The Independent.

open image in gallery Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said she would oppose Donald Trump’s nominee to be Transportation Secretary because of the pause ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Interfering with Congress’s spending authority might be one of the few areas where both parties take umbrage. An old adage in Washington says there are three parties in town: Democrats, Republicans and Appropriators. The Democrats and Republicans grandstand while appropriators in both parties hunker down and write the budget.

Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, is one of the more mild-mannered and cordial Democrats. But he did not hold back when asked whether he heard back from constituents.

“Hell yeah,” he told The Independent. “I mean, this is Donald Trump outdoing Richard Nixon on impoundment.”

Impoundment refers to the executive branch delaying or refusing to spend money appropriated by Congress. Nixon created such a stir in 1974 that Congress passed the Impoundment Control Act to curtail such abuses.

But Democrats have limited options about what they can do to push back. They do not have control of the House or the Senate and lawsuits from states will not result in immediate action.

Democrats do have one tool in the box: the ability to slow down nominations, if not stop them outright. Republicans hope to confirm Russell Vought, Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget who served in his last administration and helped with Project 2025. Vought had his confirmation hearing last week and the Budget Committee will meet later this week to consider his nomination.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that prior to the pause, she would have voted to confirm Sean Duffy to be Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation, but that’s not happening anymore.

“We’re locked out of Medicaid, we’re locked out on Head Start, tribes are locked out because of this,” the Democrat told The Independent.

open image in gallery Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said ‘we’ve just got to sort through it and see how they ultimately implement’ the pause. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Naturally, many Republicans reverted to their normal “I haven’t seen the tweet” response to Trump. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, the swing district Republican who faced criticism for his vote to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, tried to split the difference.

“I can't imagine that the president would knowingly cut off housing assistance for people displaced from their home, so we've just got to sort through it and see how they ultimately implement it,” he told The Independent. Tillis added that he would talk with the White House soon.

“I’m sure we will, which is why we need to get to the facts versus fear,” he said. Tillis hails from a state that’s heavily reliant on federal aid. But crossing Trump is a big risk.

That is not a concern for Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who last week broke with her party to oppose Hegseth’s nomination.

“My constituents back home certainly have thoughts about it,” Murkowski told The Independent. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook all morning, wondering what it means, how long it's going to last, everything from a small dam project, small hydro project down in the Angoon area, to people concerned about everything from housing to water infrastructure projects. So yeah, lot of questions about what it means and the impact.”

Appropriators will continue to protect their power regardless of who is in the White House.