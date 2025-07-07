Democratic voters are demanding reps fight dirty against Trump and MAGA: ‘There needs to be blood’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic voters are fed up with their representatives taking the moral high ground against President Donald Trump and the GOP, with some reportedly suggesting they should be willing to “get shot” in order to oppose the administration.

"Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public," one anonymous Democrat told Axios.

The outlet spoke to more than two dozen House Democrats, many of whom said their constituents had demanded extreme measures and even violence in order to exact change.

"Some of them have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot" when visiting ICE facilities or other federal agencies, another lawmaker told Axios.

open image in gallery Democratic voters are fed up with their representatives taking the moral high ground against President Donald Trump and the GOP ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A third said that "people online have sent me crazy s*** ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that." However, they added "there's always people on the internet saying crazy stuff."

The reports come after months of frustration from Democratic lawmakers themselves and after being told to “fight harder” by voters who may misunderstand the lack of legislative weight maintained by the minority party.

Instances of liberal outrage at town hall meetings, including one hosted by California Rep. Laura Friedman in April, have become more common – with voters outraged by an apparent lack of progress or effort from their representatives.

As a result, suggestions have become more and more severe.

open image in gallery The reports come after months of frustration from Democratic lawmakers themselves, after being told to ‘fight harder’ by voters who misunderstand the lack of legislative weight maintained by the minority party ( Getty Images )

"What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and ... a lot of times that's coming from economically very secure white people," another anonymous Democrat told Axios.

The same representative added that such extreme action would be a “gift” to Trump and also make the job of Republicans easier if Democratic lawmakers were in legal trouble.

"[We are] a group that is disproportionately people of color, women, LGBTQ people — people who do not fare very well in prison,” they said.