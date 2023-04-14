Jump to content

Watch live: Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal discusses country’s future in Washington DC

Sophie Thompson
Friday 14 April 2023 17:47
Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to make an address in Washington DC today (14 April), ahead of the country's risky decision to launch a counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.

The timing also closely aligns with a classified documents leak, sharing the plans for both Ukraine and Russia as the invasion moves forward.

Yesterday (13 April), Shmyhal welcomed the "continuous, ironclad and unprecedented support" of the United States, insisting that Ukraine had accounted for every dollar it had received in help.

The prime minister now plans to focus on Ukraine's reconstruction, and restoring it to its pre-war state.

Energy, humanitarian demining, housing, critical and social infrastructure, and private sector development were all seated firmly at the top of his list of priorities.

