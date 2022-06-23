Federal authorities search home of Trump-era Department of Justice official ahead of January 6 testimony
Federal authorities raided the home of former Department of Justice official Jefferey Clark in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reported.
Sources forThe Times said they were unfamiliar with why authorities searched Mr Clark’s home but Mr Clark played a key role in former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Mr Clark is scheduled to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill on Thursday afternoon.
