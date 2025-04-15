Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chaotic surveillance footage from inside a federal courthouse showed the moment two ICE agents knocked down an elderly man with a cane as they attempted to arrest a Venezuelan migrant.

Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez, 33, is currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Texas, ICE records show, following the incident at the courthouse in Nashua, New Hampshire, in February.

He had been charged on February 9 with drunken driving, driving without a license and failing to provide information after an accident and was heading to his arraignment on those charges when he was apprehended, Nashua Police said.

Footage shows the two ICE agents, along with Marquez Colmenarez and two other men, passing through security and entering an elevator.

After the two other men exit the lift, a man wearing a sweatshirt bearing the letters "ATF" taps Marquez Colmenarez on the shoulder as he also prepares to exit. ATF stands for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

open image in gallery Chaotic surveillance footage from inside a federal courthouse showed the moment two ICE agents knocked down an elderly man with a cane as they attempted to arrest a Venezuelan migrant

Marquez Colmenarez turns to face the man before attempting to quickly leave the elevator, at which point the two agents grab him.

The scuffle spills into the corridor where the elderly man with a cane is walking. One of the agents tackles Marquez Colmenarez, knocking the legs out from underneath the man, who falls to the floor.

Another court officer arrives to help the two ICE agents restrain Marquez Colmenarez, though the elderly man is left in apparent pain.

open image in gallery Footage shows the two ICE agents, along with Marquez Colmenarez and two other men, passing through security and entering an elevator ( New Hampshire Judicial Branch )

open image in gallery After the two other men exit the lift, an agent taps Marquez Colmenarez on the shoulder as he also prepares to exit. He turns to face the man, before turning around and attempting to quickly leave the elevator, at which point he is grabbed by the two agents ( New Hampshire Judicial Branch )

Jared Neff, the court liaison officer for the Hudson Police Department, said he was in the prosecutor’s office when he heard a loud commotion near the elevators and went out to investigate.

“There were voices yelling ‘Stop!’ and then a loud ‘bang’ which sounded like people had fallen on the ground and were actively fighting and struggling,” he wrote in an incident report.

Neff said he helped restrain Marquez Colmenarez, whom he described as actively resisting attempts to handcuff him. The agents were working on orders to detain immigrants in the country illegally, Neff said. They told Neff they had tried to detain Marquez Colmenarez quietly in the elevator, but he had fled.

A judge later issued a bench warrant after he failed to appear for his arraignment. The prosecutor handling the case wasn’t contacted by federal agents before the arraignment and didn’t witness the arrest, police said.

open image in gallery The scuffle spills out into the corridor where the elderly man with a cane is walking. One of the agents tackles Marquez Colmenarez, knocking the legs out from underneath the man who falls to the floor. The elderly man is left in apparent pain ( AP )

In a statement shared with Reuters, an ICE spokesperson said the agency is "focusing all its law enforcement personnel on mitigating public safety threats and preserving the integrity of our immigration laws."

The ATF did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.