Mass deportation raids that were expected to begin on Tuesday in Chicago may be on hold because too much information about the operation was made public, border czar Tom Homan hinted on Monday.

Hours after President Trump was inaugurated on Monday, Homan told Fox News that he and his team had “pulled back” on the plan to send 100 to 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal records after the Wall Street Journal reported it on Friday.

“The story with Chicago, the specific operational plan was leaked so we pulled back and looked at officer safety concerns,” Homan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

open image in gallery Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were expected to to carry out large scale deportations in cities across the United States on Tuesday, but a report says they are on hold to maintain an element of suprise ( AP )

“We looked at it, we made a decision,” he added. Homan declined to elaborate on the new plan but said people “will find out real soon” what they had decided.

Homan previously told Fox News that Chicago was just one of several cities where immigration officials planned to conduct large-scale raids the day after the inauguration. The large-scale deportations are part of Trump’s plan to restrict immigration to the United States.

The president signed several immigration-related executive orders on Monday to begin the process. That includes ending birthright citizenship – a Constitutional right. He also declared a national emergency at the U.S.–Mexico border, reinstated the “remain in Mexico” policy, froze asylum claims and shut down the migrant entry app.

The Independent has asked ICE for more information on the report.

Though the details of the immigration raids are being kept quiet, several cities are preparing for federal law enforcement agents. Some cities have said they will not stand in the way. Others, run by Democrat mayors or governors, have threatened to push back on Trump’s deportation efforts.

open image in gallery Trump signed a series of immigration-related executive orders on Monday – hours after taking office. He has long talked about his plans for mass deportations of immigrants currently in the U.S. ( AP )

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has promised to protect immigrant communities and maintain Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city. Chicago’s city council affirmed that idea in a formal vote and resolution. It prevents local law enforcement from assisting federal authorities with deportations and raids.

It does not, however, prevent ICE agents from conducting operations within Chicago’s city limits.

Immigration advocates have been preparing “know your rights” training and asking questions from immigrants and their families on what happens if ICE agents descend in their community.

open image in gallery Immigration advocates have been preparing “know your rights” training and asking questions from immigrants and their families on what happens if ICE agents descend in their community ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Similarly, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said local law enforcement will not assist ICE agents in conducting their jobs unless it is related to violent crime.

Denver city staff were given a “playbook” on how to handle ICE agents if they conduct raids in public spaces or if they come in contact with a hostile federal employee.

Several California cities including San Francisco and Los Angeles have also initiated local ordinances that prevent local authorities from aiding federal agents unless required by federal law.

Other state leaders, such as Republcian Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, have directed their state public safety and corrections officials to fully cooperate with ICE agents.