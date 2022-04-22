DeSantis signs bill to dissolve Disney’s governing agreement in wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay’
Days after it was introduced to Florida legislators, the state’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a measure to dissolve the Walt Disney Company’s decades-old governing agreement with the state that has allowed the company to manage and tax its sprawling theme park and resort properties.
The move comes after Florida Republicans and the DeSantis administration lashed out at the corporate giant – the state’s largest employer and a massive economic engine – for its opposition to what opponents have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which critics argue will restrict classroom lessons on LGBT+ events and history and limit how LGBT+ students, staff and their families are represented in schools.
Dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District upends years of cozy relationships between the company and Republican legislators and could create massive tax and financial headaches for residents poised to absorb Disney’s bond debt.
County officials and legislators will work to untangle what happens next before the district’s dissolve takes effect in 2023.
This is a developing story
