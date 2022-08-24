Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ron DeSantis unleashed a shocking new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci saying he wanted to see “that little elf” thrown “across the Potomac”.

The Florida governor made his bizarre comments about the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during a fundraising event in the state.

“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” Mr DeSantis said.

Dr Fauci, who is Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, became a popular right-wing target during the Covid-19 pandemic and announced on Monday that he was leaving his current job in December.

The scientist has said he is not “retiring” but is “moving on from my current positions.”

“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden,” Dr Fauci said.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”