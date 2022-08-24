DeSantis unleashes shocking attack on Fauci saying he wants to see ‘that little elf’ thrown ‘across the Potomac’
Joe Biden’s top medical adviser announced he will leave current job in December
Ron DeSantis unleashed a shocking new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci saying he wanted to see “that little elf” thrown “across the Potomac”.
The Florida governor made his bizarre comments about the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during a fundraising event in the state.
“I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,” Mr DeSantis said.
Dr Fauci, who is Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, became a popular right-wing target during the Covid-19 pandemic and announced on Monday that he was leaving his current job in December.
The scientist has said he is not “retiring” but is “moving on from my current positions.”
“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden,” Dr Fauci said.
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies