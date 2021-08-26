Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is holding strong to his claim that masks do not make a difference in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, going so far as to claim that members of the press "love having kids in masks."

The governor made the statement during a press conference on Wednesday in which he accused the media of taking an "editorial position" on mask usage, after which he claimed to have read a "3,000 word" New York Times article that suggested mask use was ineffective.

More people are sick with Covid-19 in Florida now than at any other time during the pandemic. An average of 227 people die each day from Covid-19, with a seven day average of 22,000 cases. For comparison, the seven day average in New York – once the epicentre of the virus – is 1,800.

Florida is the most infected state in the country, making it one of the most Covid-infected places on Earth.

Since the pandemic began, Mr DeSantis has made it clear he would push back on virtually any mitigation effort or restriction if it interfered with commerce. While he has been supportive of the vaccine and has encouraged his residents to take the shot, he has also used his executive powers to strike down emergency restrictions and mask mandates passed by local governments.

More recently, Mr DeSantis used his powers to prohibit school districts from enforcing mask mandates for students. He threatened to punish anyone who violated his orders by withholding funding, but his threats were largely ignored by Florida's public school officials, who have required masks regardless.

During the same press conference where Mr DeSantis suggested masking was ineffective, he also alluded to the schools that have defied him, noting that there would be "additional consequences" for those who did not fall in line. When pressed, Mr DeSantis did not provide further details.

Currently more than half of the state's 2.8 million students are in schools where mask usage is required.

Mr DeSantis' executive order is facing court challenges from parents and at least one school district. Attorneys on both sides of the lawsuit brought by the group of parents will give closing arguments today.

The lawsuits claim that Mr DeSantis' order is an unconstitutional act of executive overreach.

The governor's order is facing pushback outside of court as well. The US Department of Education has sent a letter to Mr DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who also issued a similar order, expressing its support of school districts who are refusing to comply with the directives.

"The Department recognizes that several school districts in your State have already moved to adopt such policies in line with guidance from the CDC for the reopening and operation of school facilities despite the State level prohibitions. The Department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote in the letter.