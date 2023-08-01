DeSantis calls new Trump indictment ‘unfair’ - while pushing his own campaign

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down yet another indictment against former President Donald Trump—this time with criminal charges over 2020 election interference—fellow 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to defend Mr Trump, as well as make campaign promises.

The Florida Republican governor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, moments after the indictment was handed down. He wrote, “As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.”

He admitted that he has not read the indictment, but “believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.” Mr Trump was indicted in a US District Court in Washington, DC.

Mr DeSantis continued, “Washington, DC is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.” He continued, “One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.”

Mr DeSantis’ post echoes claims from Mr Trump. Following the indictment announcement, the Trump campaign put out a statement, writing: “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.”

Mr Trump has consistently led Mr DeSantis in the polls, as the two men vye for the Republican nomination. It’s unclear how the latest indictment will affect the former president’s favourability.

The former president was charged on four criminal counts and the indictment lists six unnamed co-conspirators on Tuesday.