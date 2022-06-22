DeSantis pulls past Trump in New Hampshire GOP primary polling
Florida governor is seen as lone Republican with mathematical chance of beating Trump in primary battle
Florida’s Ron DeSantis would win the New Hampshire Republican primary were it held today, even if he faced Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Wednesday.
The survey from the University of New Hampshire indicated that Mr DeSantis would win the support of 39 per cent of GOP primary voters, compared to just 37 per cent who said they would support Mr Trump. Those were the only two names to even breach double digits in the poll.
More follows...
