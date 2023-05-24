Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump Jr and Rep George Santos mocked Ron DeSantis as his Twitter Spaces presidential announcement with Elon Musk crashed from tech issues.

The Twitter event, which began at 6pm ET, was plunged into chaos when it was hit by tech issues and dropped audio almost immediately.

David Sacks, one of the moderators of the event, said the massive number of participants was “melting the servers”.

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the one-term president, took to Twitter to ridicule his father’s main rival for the GOP presidential nomination, branding the campaign launch a “DeSaster.”

“DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Santos, a Republican congressman from New York facing federal charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements, also got in on the fun.

“Twitter is crashing! LOL,” the embattled lawmaker tweeted.

And a Trump campaign spokesperson added: “Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!”

Twitter is crashing! LOL — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 24, 2023

After 21 minutes of difficulties, the event managed to get started and Mr DeSantis got his opportunity to belatedly kick off his campaign.

“This is such a train wreck,” tweeted Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson as he called the event’s participants “a small, grumpy claque of incels and whiners.”

Tom Nichols, a staff writer at The Atlantic, also slammed the event.

“Okay, I’m out, I can’t listen to three resentful rich white guys bitching about how unfair the world is being to them,” he tweeted.

And Chris Hayes of MSNBC, added: “I’m sorry but this is an ASTOUNDINGLY HUMILIATING degree of incompetence. Unspinnable failure. Total and complete. Fully public.”