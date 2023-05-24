Donald Trump Jr and George Santos ridicule disastrous DeSantis 2024 launch on Twitter
Florida governor’s event with Elon Musk hit by string of technical issues
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Donald Trump Jr and Rep George Santos mocked Ron DeSantis as his Twitter Spaces presidential announcement with Elon Musk crashed from tech issues.
The Twitter event, which began at 6pm ET, was plunged into chaos when it was hit by tech issues and dropped audio almost immediately.
David Sacks, one of the moderators of the event, said the massive number of participants was “melting the servers”.
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the one-term president, took to Twitter to ridicule his father’s main rival for the GOP presidential nomination, branding the campaign launch a “DeSaster.”
“DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mr Santos, a Republican congressman from New York facing federal charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements, also got in on the fun.
“Twitter is crashing! LOL,” the embattled lawmaker tweeted.
And a Trump campaign spokesperson added: “Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that’s just the candidate!”
After 21 minutes of difficulties, the event managed to get started and Mr DeSantis got his opportunity to belatedly kick off his campaign.
“This is such a train wreck,” tweeted Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson as he called the event’s participants “a small, grumpy claque of incels and whiners.”
Tom Nichols, a staff writer at The Atlantic, also slammed the event.
“Okay, I’m out, I can’t listen to three resentful rich white guys bitching about how unfair the world is being to them,” he tweeted.
And Chris Hayes of MSNBC, added: “I’m sorry but this is an ASTOUNDINGLY HUMILIATING degree of incompetence. Unspinnable failure. Total and complete. Fully public.”
