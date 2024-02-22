Daily Show star mocks Trump for comparing himself to Alexei Navalny

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Daily Show host Desi Lydic has mocked Donald Trump for his “disgusting” comparison of himself to the late Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

Lydic attacked Mr Trump for “making it about himself” after the one-term president posted an essay on Truth Social titled ‘Biden:Trump::Putin:Navalny.”

The post included a line which read, “Alexei Navalny’s untimely death shines a light on the Left’s lawfare on Trump.”

However, Lydic thought that to compare Navalny with Trump was “unacceptable.”

“Navalny sacrificed his life for democracy. Donald Trump tried to sacrifice Mike Pence’s life to kill democracy,” she said on the show, referring to chants by Trump supporters calling for the former vice president to be hung on January 6.

Mr Trump has also dropped other Navalny comparisons following the opposition leader’s death, saying that being hit with the $350m judgment in his New York fraud case was a “form of Navalny.”

Lydic said that Trump was “making it about himself” after Navalny’s death (The Daily Show)

However, despite his busy schedule of paying his recent judgements, enduring more court cases, all the while keeping up his presidential campaign, Trump has made the time to create a new merchandise line, that includes a pair of $399 gold sneakers.

Mr Trump launched the high-tops, which come emblazoned with a ‘T’ and wrapped in the United States flag around the ankle, at SneakerCon on Saturday.

“Finally,” Lydic said. “A sneaker that won’t make me feel bad when I accidentally step in s***.”

Lydic said the Trump high tops won’t make her feel bad if she “accidentally steps in s***” (Getty Images)

While Trump was comparing himself to Russian dissidents and created his own footwear line out of the blue, his Republican rival Nikki Haley has been busy announcing to everyone that she is not leaving the race for the White House.

“It’s not a good sign for your campaign if you have to keep announcing that you’re not dropping out of the race,” Lydic said in a concerned tone.

“Nikki Haley’s campaign has reached the ‘guest who doesn’t know when to leave the party’ stage,” she added.

In a clip of Haley addressing a crowd, she started to list off all the reasons people wanted her to leave the race, such as “why keep fighting after the battle was apparently over after Iowa.”

“Uhh, She’s making a really good case against herself,” Lydic reacted.

“They say my campaign is making everyone sad,” Lydic said, mimicking Haley. “That I’m a born loser whose own mother wouldn’t vote for her, they claim I have a 14 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m not even a movie.”