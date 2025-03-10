Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new app where migrants can declare they have deported themselves so that one day they can return.

Under the Biden administration migrants could make appointments on the CBP One app at a port of entry to seek asylum. DHS revoked that scheduler after President Donald Trump took office and the administration began its sweeping immigration crackdown, intending to remove anyone living in the U.S. without legal permission.

The department had previously announced its plan to roll out the app that has a “submit intent to depart” feature for migrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the Biden administration had long “exploited” the app because it allowed migrants to legally enter the country by booking an appointment.

“With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system,” Noem said in a statement.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Biden administration ‘exploited’ the CBP one - and now it has a new ‘feature’ for migrants ( U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

The Independent has contacted DHS and asked whether the department believes migrants in the country illegally will actually use the function or the cost for the new feature.

DHS is also trying to enforce a registry so it can locate the approximately 11 million migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Some migrants reported waiting over a year for their appointments on the app, which were swiftly canceled the day Trump was sworn in.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan has sparked protests across the nation, including in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

It follows news that DHS is reportedly performing polygraph tests on agency employees to determine whether staff is leaking information to the media about immigration enforcement operations.

In a memo to DHS employees last week and reported by Bloomberg Government, Noem allegedly instructed all polygraph tests to include questions about “unauthorized communications with media and nonprofit organizations,” the outlet said.

Noem cited the “deleterious effects” of leaks on immigration enforcement, according to the memo, which said responses could be used to determine whether agency personnel can continue to have access to classified information or hold a sensitive position.

“Yes have been saying this for weeks,” assistant DHS secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote Saturday in response to reporting.

“The Department of Homeland Security is a national security agency. We can, should, and will polygraph personnel,” McLaughlin said in a statement shared with The Independent.