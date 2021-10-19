‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate activists light diplomas on fire outside White House

A group of young people outside the White House are burning their college and master’s degree diplomas in a blunt message to President Joe Biden about their waning futures in the face of a growing climate crisis.

The protest organised by the Chesapeake Climate Action Network – which focuses on climate action in Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC – demanded the administration and Congress to include climate provisions in the president’s Build Back Better agenda, and to refuse objections from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that threaten to derail emissions cuts.

Four activists burned their diplomas while standing outside Lafayette Square in front of the White House on 19 October, telling lawmakers “don’t burn our future.”

Austin Miller, who burned a master’s degree in public administration, said “we cannot climate from the reconciliation bill, we cannot cut climate provisions from the Build Back Better agenda.”

“Climate is the most important thing, and if that’s cut from this bill, we’re basically burning our futures,” Miller said. “There can be no negotiations on them.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows...