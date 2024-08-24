Big cheese and crab hats: The most ridiculous outfits spotted at the DNC

Support truly

People adorned in glittering cowboy hats, flecks of neon green, cheeseheads and flannel shirts broke up the sea of blue signs and lighting that the Democratic National Committee set up to serve as the backdrop at the quadrennial convention as notable speakers and performers took to the stage.

An array of colors, patterns, sparkles and hats of varying heights bobbed and weaved through the massive crowd at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this week, at times looking more like the crowd for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

A Swiftie combined their love for the Democratic Party and Taylor Swift to create this outfit ( EPA )

Delegates, party leaders, candidates and supporters chose to wear their most patriotic outfits and accessories — plus a lot of state pride — in celebration of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz being the party’s official presidential ticket.

And celebrate, they did.

A delegate dressed in red, white and blue intensely listens to a speaker on the second day of the DNC while also wearing a straw hat and star-shaped sunglasses ( AFP via Getty Images )

Monday evening, members of the Democratic Party wore what seemed to be watered-down versions of outfits in an ode to their country.

The theme, “For the People” inspired various accessories and outfits with the American flag, or at the very least the colors of the flag.

There’s no such thing as too much sparkle when you’re at the DNC ( AFP via Getty Images )

A DNC attendee shows her pride with a hat-adorned red, white and blue hat ( EPA )

One memorable moment came when Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers union unveiled a “Trump is a scab” t-shirt underneath his blazer when he took the stage.

The moment, while far less dramatic, was reminiscent of Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt during the Republican National Convention.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain unveils his belt phone holster. Also wearing ‘Trump is a scab, vote Harris’ t-shirt. ( Getty Images )

Tuesday evening’s roll call – the ceremonial moment when delegates from each state official cast their vote for a nominee – had all the markings of a nightclub that Saturday Night Live’s “Stefon” would suggest: snippets of 57 songs, a man wearing a realistic corn hat, Lil Jon singing Turn Down For What.

This year, each U.S. state and territory chose a song to represent their states – and some chose a unifying fashion element in addition.

Wisconsin delegates wore cheeseheads. Kansas delegates seemingly came straight from a Chiefs game. Maryland delegates waved mini versions of their state flag.

Cheeseheads – otherwise known as people from Wisconsin ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kansas delegates seemingly came straight from a Chiefs game ( Getty Images )

The Kentucky delegations certainly went home covered in glitter ( Getty Images )

Even if an entire state delegation didn’t get behind a themed outfit, that didn’t stop individual attendees from showing their state pride.

A person wears a crustacean-themed hat – is a Mainer or a Marylander ( REUTERS )

One Iowa delegate bravely opted for a corn hat ( AFP via Getty Images )

The electrifying energy of roll call night was palpable, even through the TV as DJ Cassidy led the room through the playlist of songs. Each time state delegates announced who they would cast their votes to, the entire crowd erupted into cheers and applause.

A woman wears a donkey hat – an ode to the symbol of the Democratic Party ( EPA )

One person tucked, lowkey terrifying, figurines of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into their jacket pocket ( AFP via Getty Images )

Outrageous outfits seemed to thin out over the next few days. On day three, the colorful garbs adorned with variations of Harris were traded for more demure options like buttons, hats and shoes.

Comma-la. Get it? Like Kamala ( Getty Images )

A Barbie meets ‘brat’ meets Harris combination ( Getty Images )

By the end of the DNC, the sparkles had faded, the cheeseheads were smelly and many of the red, white and blue hats were traded for the Harris-Walz campaign signature camo hats. A signal that Democratic supporters are ready to rally behind Harris in the hopes of a November victory