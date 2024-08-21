DNC 2024 live: Michelle Obama met with roars from crowd as she takes stage and says: ‘Hope is making a comeback’
Famous faces including Lil Jon, Spike Lee and Sean Astin joined state representatives in pledging delegates for Kamala Harris, ahead of Barack Obama’s convention address – due to begin at 10pm
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Tuesday night – shortly after state representatives jubilantly pledged their delegates for Kamala Harris.
Famous faces including Spike Lee, Lil Jon and Sean Astin joined representatives in pledging delegates, while DJ Cassidy provided state-appropriate tracks to hype up the crowds.
California Governor Gavin Newsom was the last to pledge his state’s 496 delegates, crowning Harris as the official Democratic presidential candidate.
Former president Obama is due to address the convention at 10pm, after his wife, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Bernie Sanders.
Outside the nearby Israeli consulate pro-Palestine protesters clashed with with police, with some setting fire to an American flag.
On Monday, president Joe Biden delivered an emotional speech, in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.
The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.
“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.
Michelle Obama: ‘Hope is making a comeback'
Michelle Obama — coming out on stage to Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” — tapped into the room energy, saying: “Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?”
“Not just here in this arena, but spreading all across this country we love,” she said.
“A familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for too long. You know what I’m talking about? It’s the contagious power of hope.”“Hope” — the word that defined Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign — is “making a comeback.”
Turning her attention to Kamala Harris she continued: “Kamala harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency and she is one of the most dignified.
“Her story is your story, it’s my story, it’s the story of the vast majority of americans trying to build a better life. Kamala knows... we all deserve the opporituny to build a better life.”
“No one has a monolpoy on what it means to be an American, no one.
“Kamala has shown he allegiance to this nation... by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportuny open for others.”
Michelle Obama met with roars and standing ovation as she addresses DNC
Michelle Obama was met with roars from crowd as she took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, telling attendees: “Hope is making a comeback.”
The former first lady made her remarks ahead of her husband Barack Obama, and was greeted with the biggest cheer of the night, with some people in the convention hall refusing to sit down.
Doug Emhoff hugs son Cole onstage at DNC ahead of remarks
Cole Emhoff introduces his father at the DNC with heartwarming video message
Cole Emhoff introduced his father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, via a heartwarming video message at the DNC.
Cole, 30, who has stayed largely out of the spotlight, described his “goofy dad” as “the glue that keeps this family together.”
“In 2014 Kamala became Momala, she took over Sunday night dinner and taught Doug how to actually cook. Our blended family wasn’t used to politics or the spotlight, but when Kamala became senator we were excited to step up, especially my dad,” he said.
“The Kamala became vice president and it felt like Doug was a little out of place on Capitol Hill. I thought what is my goofy dad doing here, but he embraced it.
“I was so proud to watch him do it, to stand by her side, an example of true partnership. Anyone who gets close to him knows he’s kind loving and fiercely protective.
“This is my dad, the first second gentlemen in the histroy of this nation... and next he’s gonna make history again as the first, first gentleman, I can’t wait for everyone to get to know why he all love him. He’s the glue that keeps this family together
“We might not look like other families in the White House, but we are ready to represent all families in America.”
The pair embraced as Emhoff took to the stage to deliver his own remarks.
Pro-Palestinian protesters burn American flag outside Israeli consulate in Chicago
As the celebratory roll call for Vice President Kamala Harris took place at the inside the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, demonstrators set an American flag on fire in the street outside the nearby Israeli embassy.
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters charged a line of police in an intense standoff with hundreds of officers outside outside the consulate on the second night of the DNC.
Protesters chanted “Let them go!” as police handcuffed at least four people and led them away from the demonstration. Officers carrying wooden clubs shouted “move” and penned the demonstrators in on the street, preventing them from marching, according to The Associated Press.
The outlet reported that as protesters regrouped and approached a line of police in riot gear in front of a Chicago skyscraper that houses the Israeli consulate, an officer said into a megaphone, “You are ordered to immediately disburse.”
A woman in the front of the march shouted back with her own megaphone: “We’re not scared of you.”
Scenes of jubilation at the DNC delegate roll call
Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker took multiple swipes at Donald Trump and his wealth during his remarks at the DNC.
“Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich,” he said. “But take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing... stupidity!”
Pritzker, an American businessman, politician, philanthropist, and attorney, is worth around $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.
He continued: “More than anything, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want a country where we can all live with a little serenity... and if there’s one thing I know about Donald Trump, he’s not bringing anyone any kind of serenity.
“We have a choice America, between the man who left our country a total mess and the woman who has spent four years cleaning it up, and I think it’s time we stop expecting women to clean up messes without the the authority and the title to match the job!”
With a flouris, Pritzker concluded: “Vice president was a good title for Kamala Harris, but you know an even better one? President of the United States of America. Let’s go gettem!”
