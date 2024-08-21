✕ Close ‘Democracy has prevailed’, Joe Biden tells Democratic National Convention in emotional opening night speech

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Tuesday night – shortly after state representatives jubilantly pledged their delegates for Kamala Harris.

Famous faces including Spike Lee, Lil Jon and Sean Astin joined representatives in pledging delegates, while DJ Cassidy provided state-appropriate tracks to hype up the crowds.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was the last to pledge his state’s 496 delegates, crowning Harris as the official Democratic presidential candidate.

Former president Obama is due to address the convention at 10pm, after his wife, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Bernie Sanders.

Outside the nearby Israeli consulate pro-Palestine protesters clashed with with police, with some setting fire to an American flag.

On Monday, president Joe Biden delivered an emotional speech, in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.

The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.