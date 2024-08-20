DNC Live: Barack, Michelle Obama to take stage today after tearful Biden denies being ‘angry’ with Democrats
President passed torch to Kamala Harris on opening night of Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Tuesday – one day after President Joe Biden delivered an emotional opening night speech in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.
The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.
“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.
He received a rapturous reception as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made a surprise early appearance to thank Biden on the DNC stage.
Hillary Clinton, who was met with chants of “Lock him up!” about Trump, spoke of the push to smash the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” by electing the first female president.
“This is when we break through,” she said. “The future is here.”
Delegates also heard from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock, Andy Beshear, Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin.
Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe: ‘He is the OG girl dad’
Joe Biden was introduced last night by his daughter Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden, who spoke about how he had led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.
The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down as the party’s 2024 nominee as a moment when she fell in love with him again.
“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” the first lady said, recounting how she “saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek re-election, and endorse Kamala Harris with faith and conviction.”
Ashley Biden recalled her father’s support for her as an independent woman growing up.
“Joe Biden is the OG girl dad,” she said.
“He told me I could be anything, and I could do anything.”
Alex Woodward has more.
Ashley and Jill Biden pay emotional tribute to Joe at DNC: ‘He is the OG girl dad’
First lady says Joe Biden dug ‘deep into his soul’ when he chose not to run again in 2024
Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC
The woman of the hour unexpectedly took to the stage last night to pay emotional tribute to Biden.
Here’s more from Alex Woodward.
Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance at DNC: ‘We are moving forward’
The vice president thanked Joe Biden for his ‘historic leadership’ and ‘lifetime of service’ in brief remarks
Barack and Michelle Obama to take stage today
Both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will address the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday.
This was how the 44th president paid tribute to his old deputy on social media last night as he moved to brush aside rumours of ill-feeling lingering between them over the pressure campaign to compel Biden to step aside last month.
Here’s a look at the convention’s schedule.
DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak
Harris and Walz will formally accept their places on the Democratic party’s presidential ticket at the DNC
Joe Biden begins long goodbye to rally DNC around Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden delivered an emotional opening night speech in which he denied being angry with his party for pushing him to step aside from the 2024 race.
The president – introduced by First Lady Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden – ran through his accomplishments in the White House from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.
“I love my job, but I love my country more,” he said.
He received a rapturous reception as he officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward’s report on a momentous evening.
Joe Biden begins his long goodbye to politics as he rallies Democrats around Harris
The president revisits campaign themes and accomplishments in a historic DNC moment bridging family and political legacies
Good morning and welcome!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second day of the Democratic National Convention for Chicago.
Kamala Harris put in her first appearance on Day One as delegates bid a fond and highly emotional farewell to President Joe Biden and witnessed rousing speeches from Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock, Andy Beshear, Jasmine Crockett and Jamie Raskin, among others
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments