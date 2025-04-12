Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency program has reportedly embedded itself within a key federal website handling over $500 billion in annual grant funding for agencies across the government.

DOGE will reportedly review and approve opportunities on grants.gov, which posts thousands of notices of grant opportunities each year from agencies such as the Departments of State, Interior and Defense, four unnamed sources close to the effort told The Washington Post.

A DOGE engineer has already removed federal officials’ permissions to post such opportunities without notifying the staffers, according to the sources, further entrenching the DOGE program’s influence on federal spending.

Separately, DOGE will have new authorities to review and approve funding notices from the National Institutes of Health, according to meeting records obtained by the outlet.

As part of its wider efforts to cut federal spending, the Trump administration has fired thousands of people from the health agency, used DOGE to help cancel grants with ties to diversity and inclusion, and sought to cut $2.6 billion in contracts. The administration has also pulled or threatened to pull billions in funding to universities as part of its efforts to crack down on alleged antisemitism on campus.

Elon Musk’ DOGE team has taken control of a key website that helps distribute $500 billion in federal grants ( Getty Images )

The DOGE effort, staffed with young tech allies and acolytes of Musk, has made using data and access to federal technology systems a key part of its agenda.

DOGE is reportedly involved in an effort to add living thousands of undocumented immigrants to a Social Security “death file” as a means to cut off their access to federal benefits and employment.

Despite attempting to access large swathes of federal data, DOGE has been accused of mishandling and misinterpreting that same information.

In February, it quietly deleted the five biggest savings it had posted on its much-touted “wall of receipts.”

Musk has frequently and inaccurately claimed that Social Security, meanwhile, is a “Ponzi scheme,” sending millions of dead people checks - however, less than one percent of the agency’s payments between 2015 and 2022 were improper, according to a 2024 inspector general report.