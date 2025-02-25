Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 20 staffers at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have resigned, after refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the workers wrote in a joint resignation letter on Tuesday, obtained by The Associated Press. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

The staffers who resigned worked for what was once known as the United States Digital Service, an office established during Barack Obama’s administration. All had previously held senior roles at such tech companies as Google and Amazon, but had joined the government out of a sense of duty to public service, they said.

In the resignation letter the employees warned that many of those brought on board by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under Donald Trump’s administration were severely under-qualified and inexperienced for the task.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, the former staffers wrote, they were called into a series of interviews conducted by mysterious and unknown individuals, many of whom were young and seemingly guided by ideology and fandom of Musk, rather than a desire to improve government technology.

According to the staffers’ letter, the interviewers wore White House visitors’ badges nad grilled the nonpartisan employees about their qualifications and politics. Some made statements that indicated they had a limited technical understanding, according to the staffers.

“Several of these interviewers refused to identify themselves, asked questions about political loyalty, attempted to pit colleagues against each other, and demonstrated limited technical ability,” the resignation letter stated. “This process created significant security risks.”

The mass resignation of engineers, data scientists and product managers is a temporary setback for Musk and the Republican president’s tech-driven purge of the federal workforce. It comes amid a flurry of court challenges that have sought to stall, stop or unwind their efforts to fire or coerce thousands of government workers out of jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.