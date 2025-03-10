Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency’s haphazard takeover of the Social Security Administration risked data of millions of Americans “leaking into the wrong hands,” the department’s ousted acting chief of staff warned.

Tiffany Flick, a civil servant of 30 years, detailed the speed with which a DOGE associate was parachuted into the administration to access sensitive data.

Flick, who was forced out last month, said she was “seriously concerned” that Social Security programs can continue to run without disruption and did not rule out that benefits could be delayed or not paid out at all as a result of DOGE’s takeover.

The former civil servant’s warning, first reported by the Washington Post, was filed in a declaration with a federal lawsuit brought by Democracy Forward, representing a coalition of unions and retirees, seeking emergency relief to halt DOGE’s “unprecedented, unlawful seizure of personal, confidential, private and sensitive data regarding millions of Americans across the country from the Social Security Administration, in violation of the law.”

Responding to the allegations made by Flick, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent: “Any American receiving Social Security benefits will continue to receive them. The sole mission of DOGE is to identify waste, fraud and abuse only.”

open image in gallery A former civil servant with the Social Security Administration warned that ‘chaos’ of Elon Musk’s DOGE takeover risks data ‘leaking into the wrong hands’ ( Getty Images )

Flick warned in the declaration that “the stakes are high.”

She abruptly retired on February 16, along with acting commissioner Michelle King, after resisting DOGE’s demands to gain access to some of the most sensitive and confidential data. DOGE software engineer Akash Bobba was brought in by newly appointed Chief Information Officer Mike Russo and “rushed” through onboarding so he could access the systems that house sensitive data.

“I did not understand the apparent urgency with which Mr. Bobba needed to be onboarded and given access to SSA’s systems and data, which are highly sensitive,” Flick wrote in the declaration.

Flick said that she did not believe Bobba had a “sufficient understanding of the sensitive nature of SSA data or the ways to ensure confidentiality.”

She also noted that Bobba was working on accessing the systems from the Office of Personnel Management, “ surrounded by employees and officials of other agencies and White House components who have, to my knowledge, never been vetted by SSA or trained on SSA data, systems or programs.”

“Others could take pictures of the data, transfer it to other locations and even feed it into AI programs. In such a chaotic environment, the risk of data leaking into the wrong hands is significant,” Flick warned.

Russo and DOGE officials wanted to access databases containing information about anyone with a Social Security number. It would allow them to see extensive information including a person’s name, the name of their spouse and dependents, their work history, financial and banking information, immigration or citizenship status and martial status.

Bobba needed access to “everything, including source code,” which Flick said that not even the “most skilled and highly trained experts” would be provided with.

open image in gallery The Social Security Administration holds some of the most sensitive data belonging to Americans ( AP )

Russo “was evasive” when Flick asked for justification as to why Bobba required access to this sensitive information.

After Flick pushed back, officials grew “impatient,” and she was ousted.

“I am deeply concerned about DOGE’s access to SSA systems and the potential to inappropriately and inaccurately disclose this information,” Flick warned. “Especially given the rushed nature in which we were required to onboard and train Mr Russo and Mr Bobba.

“I am not confident that DOGE associates have the requisite knowledge and training to prevent sensitive information from being inadvertently transferred to bad actors,” Flick added.

She also said that DOGE has “already used SSA data to spread mis/disinformation” about the amount of fraud in the Social Security benefits programs, including that millions of deceased people are receiving benefits, a claim that has been parroted by President Donald Trump.

Flick said this is “invalid and based on an inaccurate understanding” of the agency’s data and programs. “SSA’s benefits’ file contradicts any claim that payments are made to deceased people as old as 150 years,” Flick wrote.

Democracy Forward is urging the court to block the Trump administration’s “unlawful” attempt to access the private data of millions of Americans.

“Americans should be able to trust the government to protect their confidential data and yet – again – the Trump administration has shown a blatant disregard for the law and its obligations to the American people by granting unprecedented levels of access to unappointed and unvetted individuals,” Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward said in a statement.