Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The so-called Department of Government Efficiency continues its work to shape the government, according to GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, but he swerved questions about who is leading the cost-cutting effort following Elon Musk’s departure.

Sessions, co-chair of the Congressional DOGE Caucus, whose role is to “lead government efficiency initiatives in the House of Representatives,” told Politico’s AI and Tech Summit Tuesday that DOGE remains “an active component in the government.”

The Texas representative, however, didn’t answer a direct question about who is in charge of the effort since Musk left the White House following his public fallout with President Donald Trump in June, according to the outlet.

“They meet on a regular basis. They are made up of professionals who have a mission. They are people who sincerely want to change the system,” Sessions said of the DOGE team, whose mission is still focused on “eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse of the taxpayers' money.”

open image in gallery Rep. Pete Sessions dodged a question about who was in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency following Elon Musk’s departure after a fallout with President Donald Trump. ( Getty Images )

Sessions said that he last spoke with Musk in March or April and reportedly characterized the billionaire’s relationship with Trump as a “stormy romance.”

DOGE has been accused of serious data breaches since it launched earlier this year, which Sessions blamed on “rigid government systems and protocols.”

One high profile incident includes an alarming whistleblower account from a former Social Security chief data officer. Last month Charles Borges claimed that DOGE uploaded 300 million people’s data to the digital cloud in a “serious data security lapse.”

Borges, who has since quit his role, claimed that DOGE put people’s personal information, including addresses, birth dates, and other sensitive data that could be used to steal identities, at risk of being leaked or hacked into.

open image in gallery Sessions (pictured far left) is co-chair of the Congressional DOGE Caucus, whose role is to ‘lead government efficiency initiatives in the House of Representatives’ ( Getty Images )

His disclosure earlier alleged “systemic data security violations, uninhibited administrative access to highly sensitive production environments, and potential violations” of security protocols and federal privacy laws by DOGE personnel — including Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, the 19-year-old at the center of a wave of controversial policies inside the federal government.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for the agency said commissioner Frank Bisignano and agency personnel “take all whistleblower complaints seriously” and that it “stores all personal data in secure environments that have robust safeguards in place to protect vital information.”

“We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data,” the spokesperson added.

Musk, meanwhile, has been exerting his influence in the U.K. since he left Washington, D.C. and fell out with Trump over his opposition to the president’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Seizing on the anti-immigration sentiment currently surging in Britain, the Tesla billionaire spoke at the right-wing “Unite the Kingdom” rally Saturday, as tens of thousands hit the streets of London in the largest protest the city has seen since pro-Palestinian demonstrations in 2023.