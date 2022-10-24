Jump to content

Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’

Officials to detail investigation into ‘significant national security matter’

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 24 October 2022 16:09
<p>Attorney General Merrick Garland </p>

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.

The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen.

It’s not yet clear which country or countries are involved in the department’s announcement, which comes as it is undertaking a number of other high-profile investigations into Donald Trump and the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

More to come...

