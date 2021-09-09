President Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced on Thursday that the Justice Department would file a lawsuit seeking to block the newly-passed Texas law banning abortions after six weeks after the Supreme Court’s conservative justices declined to stop it from taking effect.

Calling the act “clearly unconstitutional” at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Mr Garland warned that GOP lawmakers’ efforts to construct the bill in a way that put the onus on private citizens to enforce the ban was a naked attempt to circumvent Supreme Court precedent and the US Constitution.

If it was upheld, he argued, more states would use similar language to shield other attempts at nullifying rights guaranteed by the Constitution in the future.

