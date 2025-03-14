Dollar General CEO makes grim admission amid Trump’s trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The CEO of Dollar General has admitted that the chain is “not anticipating improvement” for core customers in 2025, amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing foreign trade wars.

Todd Vasos said Thursday that many patrons of the store indicated that "their financial situation has worsened over the last year as they have been negatively impacted by ongoing inflation.”

"Many of our customers report they only have enough money for basic essentials with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities," Vasos said, per Business Insider.

It comes as Trump refuses to back down on his battle with foreign trading partners including Canada and the European Union. It has also been suggested that the U.S. economy is retracting and heading for a potential recession.

open image in gallery U.S. retailers including Dollar General have given gloomy forecasts for 2025, as Donald Trump pushes on with his trade wars. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (right) has rejected suggestions of a possible recession ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Friday however, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick rejected the projections, telling Fox Business that the forecasts were “ridiculous” while reassuring the public that everything is “awesome” right now.

“It’s not that bad!” Lutnick exclaimed, adding that nobody is feeling any “deep pain” at the moment.

Shares of Dollar General were 5 percent higher Thursday morning after the chain issued sales guidance for the rest of the year, though Vasos admitted that the brand is "not anticipating improvement in the macro environment, particularly for our core customer.”

The chain is the latest retailer to take a cautious stance on consumer spending for this year. Others, including Target and Abercrombie & Fitch have also expressed concern, and Walmart executives said last month that they were taking a "measured" outlook on 2025.

open image in gallery Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos admitted that the chain is ‘not anticipating improvement’ for core customers in 2025 ( AP2017 )

According to the Conference Board, U.S. consumer confidence plunged last month, the biggest monthly decline in more than four years. Respondents to the board’s survey expressed concern over inflation with a significant increase in mentions of trade and tariffs.

According to Insider, Vasos said Dollar General was "well-positioned to mitigate the impact in 2025" of the tariffs so far announced, but acknowledged that the situation could change.

He also said that the average customers were struggling, even without the effects of the levies.

Vasos noted that shoppers with higher incomes had continued to turn to Dollar General in an attempt to save money. It follows a trend also seen by retailers including Walmart over the last few years in line with increasing inflation.