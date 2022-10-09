Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level.

Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported.

“That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general.

Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators representing you.”

He then pointed out to Jason Osborne and Jess Edwards, two of New Hampshire’s state representatives.

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan leads the polls against Mr Bolduc in New Hampshire by eight points.

“She needs to get on board with the Supreme Court[’s] decision,” Mr Bolduc said about Ms Hassan during the town hall, according to HuffPost.

New Hampshire’s abortion laws ban abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for fatal foetal diagnoses and when the mother’s life is in danger.

The Washington Post reported that Mr Bolduc was not the first Republican option for the race, but with just five weeks left until Election Day on 8 November, GOP PACs are pouring millions into his campaign. Individuals under 18 are required to present parental consent.

Mr Bolduc has been outspoken about his conservative views and had previously said he believed Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He has since backtracked from his previous remarks and told the Post that Biden is “the legal president”.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Bolduc’s campaign for comment.