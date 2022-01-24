Donald Trump Jr released a seemingly odd rant against Joe Biden, leading to a pushback from critics.

A nearly 5-minute video was uploaded by the businessman titled “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” on Facebook on Friday. It has been viewed more than 380,000 times.

“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip. Guys… Joe Biden… is what stands between us and… a nuclear capable China. Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning… if there’s a serious crisis… with Russia,” Mr Trump can be heard saying in the video.

“​​This is why you don’t do drugs kids. Slurred speech, lack of coordination, involuntary eye movements,​ and eventually... delirium. DT Jr. needs intervention. ​Seek help, dude,” wrote a Facebook user in the comments to the video.

Mr Trump has not responded to the allegations.

Another user claimed the Republican leader’s eldest son was under “pressure”.

“Don Jr is on another bender. The pressure must be getting to him,” said one of the users, sharing the video on Twitter.

Mr Trump had started off the video by taking pot shots at Mr Biden’s recent public appearances, including his tribute speech at former senator Bob Dole’s funeral last month and commenting on his video conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Guys Joe Biden is at it again, reading the instructions from the teleprompter and not being able to decide what’s the quote and what’s the message. He did it again earlier this week with the United Stake of America, at least that’s what it sounded like to me,” he said in an indirect reference to Mr Biden’s press conference on completing a year in presidential office.

“The guy can’t tell when he is supposed to stop reading the instructions,” he added, chiding the president for waving “like a little child to Vladmir Putin in their meeting, virtual meeting.”

“...do you feel comfortable with this being the man who is going to get the call, where he will have to make a decision possibly that could affect our lives, and your family, your children and your loved ones cause I sure as hell am not confident that this guy is capable of making even basic decisions on his own.”

Several users countered his remarks with their own criticism against the former president in the comments.

“Biden may find it difficult reading a teleprompter but unlike Donald, everything that leaves his lips is honest. So refreshing after 4 chaotic years of lies and deceit,” said user Karina Whitman.

“And your father can’t speak in complete sentences,” wrote another user.

One user said: “And your dad can hardly read at all and it is well known that he has an attention span of a five year old (sic)… talk about deflection!!!”