Don Jr to visit Greenland as Trump renews threat to take it over

Donald Trump Jr will visit Greenland Tuesday, even as his father triggers local anger by renewing his push to make the Danish territory part of the U.S.

The elder Trump announced on his social network Truth Social on Monday that Don Jr and "various representatives" would soon be touring the island's "magnificent areas and sights.”

The soon-to-be president added: “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

The Danish government confirmed to CNN that Trump’s eldest son would arrive on Tuesday, but declined to comment further as it was "not an official American visit.”

Trump has advocated for the United States to take over Greenland, even calling it an “absolute necessity,” despite outright opposition from Greenland's people and its government.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said ominously last month.

Greenland's prime minister Múte Egede responded: "we are not for sale and never will be for sale."

The King of Denmark also changed the country's royal coat of arms to make the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory, more prominent, in an apparent rebuke to Trump.

Nevertheless, on Monday Trump claimed: "I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'Maga,’” referring to his diehard supporters.

He attached a video in his post of a lone Greenlander in a MAGA hat urging him to "buy Greenland" because "we don't want to be colonized by the Danish government anymore.”

Greenland is currently an autonomous territory of Denmark, which has claimed sovereignty over the island for hundreds of years and began actively colonizing it in 1721.

Vikings from Iceland and Norway first settled in Greenland in 986, but their colonies eventually collapsed, and most of the country’s modern residents are of Inuit or mixed Inuit and European descent.

There is a long history of U.S. politicians seeking control over the island due to its strategic location, which offers access to the Arctic and guards one flank of the watery "gap" that links Russian naval bases to the Atlantic Ocean.

At present Greenland hosts the world's most northern U.S. military base, which includes key early warning systems designed to spot missile and space-based attacks from foreign adversaries.