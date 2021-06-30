Donald Rumsfeld, the former secretary of Defense who oversaw the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq under former President George W. Bush’s administration, died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

A statement from Mr Rumsfeld’s family indicated that he was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico at the time of his death.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

More to follow...