Donald Rumsfeld death: Bush Defense chief who oversaw Afghanistan and Iraq invasions dies at 88
Iraq war architect served as defense chief for two presidents
John Bowden
Wednesday 30 June 2021 20:28 comments
Donald Rumsfeld, the former secretary of Defense who oversaw the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq under former President George W. Bush’s administration, died on Wednesday at the age of 88.
A statement from Mr Rumsfeld’s family indicated that he was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico at the time of his death.
A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF— Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021
More to follow...
