Donald Rumsfeld death: Bush Defense chief who oversaw Afghanistan and Iraq invasions dies at 88

Iraq war architect served as defense chief for two presidents

John Bowden
Wednesday 30 June 2021 20:28
Donald Rumsfeld, the former secretary of Defense who oversaw the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq under former President George W. Bush’s administration, died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

A statement from Mr Rumsfeld’s family indicated that he was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico at the time of his death.

