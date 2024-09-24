Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Anti-LGBT+ author and activist Corey DeAngelis has been placed on leave from the conservative group the American Federation for Children following allegations that he appeared in gay adult films.

The organization removed a page outlining his work with the group. The federation said that DeAngelis had been placed on leave while the claim that he appeared in videos as “Seth Rose” on the adult film site GayHoopla was investigated, according to LGBTQ Nation. The videos seem to have been posted around 2014, the outlet noted.

DeAngelis is the author behind the book The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools, which has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He has argued that taxes should be used for private for-profit schools – something repeatedly pushed by Christian social conservatives – institutions that can choose to reject a student for any reason and avoid government oversight.

The author recently appeared on Fox News where he said public schools are more focused on the “LGBTs” than the “ABCs.”

“It’s just propaganda and a way for the left to control the minds of other people’s children,” he told Fox.

On September 16, DeAngelis shared a post on X by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson who wrote that “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, schools are focusing more on spreading woke ideologies instead of teaching our students. Schools should be places for education – not indoctrination.”

Corey DeAngelis appears on Fox Business. He’s been put on leave from the American Federation for Children while they investigate claims he appeared in adult films ( Screenshot / YouTube / Fox Business )

Johnson shared an image outlining the “radical left’s 2024 weekly lesson plan” with subjects like critical race theory, drag queen story hour, mandatory pronoun recognition, boys taking part in girls’ sports, and a “pro-Hamas protest hour.”

“It’s time to pass the Educational Choice for Children Act. School choice defeats the woke mind virus,” DeAngelis wrote as he reposted Johnson’s tweet.

DeAngelis is also a senior fellow at a number of think tanks, such as the Reason Foundation and the Cato Institute. He also serves as the executive director of the Educational Freedom Institute, The Advocate noted.

The author appeared on Fox News in July last year, slamming the California superintendent of public instruction for opposing the policy of a school district to share the identity of transgender students with their parents, calling it “really disgusting.”

“We have some people here today in 2023 fighting to keep sexual secrets from parents when it comes to their own children. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he added.

He lauded the Chino Valley Unified School District board for keeping families informed.

“Freedom can ring even in Communist California, a deep blue state,” he said.

The president and CEO of media monitoring organization GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, told The Advocate that “Corey DeAngelis is yet another public figure whose anti-LGBTQ extremism already makes him deeply unqualified to be an expert in improving safety and education at school.”

“The latest news on DeAngelis further reveals his baseless, hypocritical attempt to profiteer and score political points. DeAngelis is a sideshow charlatan,” Ellis added. “The real threat is from the people who’ve propped him up and their Project 2025 blueprint for a government takeover that would demolish the Department of Education and refuse to recognize rising LGBTQ visibility and acceptance across society.”

The Independent has contacted DeAngelis for comment. An automatic email response stated that he’s “out on paternity leave.”