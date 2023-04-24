Jump to content

DA to decide on Georgia election probe charges in summer

Kate Brumback
Monday 24 April 2023 22:28
Fani Willis
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The prosecutor who is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and urged “heightened security.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter to county Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions in the term of court that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. She said she was providing this information so Labat would have time to prepare for adequate security around the courthouse.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested the state's top elections official could help “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

