AP News Digest 3 a.m.

ONLY ON AP

MICHAEL FLYNN-SARASOTA — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in of the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. By Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 2,680 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-AP POLL — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections. The findings from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 980 words, photos, graphic.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Suicide drones hit central Kyiv a week after Russia launched airstrikes across Ukraine. There was no immediate word on casualties. The drones’ intended targets weren’t immediately clear but Russian strikes over the past week have hit infrastructure, including power facilities. The attack on the Ukrainian capital comes as fighting has intensified in the country's eastern regions, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south. By Sabra Ayres. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The resilience by Ukrainians in Russia’s nearly 8-month-old war continues to be unwavering, despite a rise in the past week in attacks that have been seen as President Vladimir Putin’s vengeful response to an explosion that damaged a Moscow-built bridge in Crimea on Oct. 8. Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones struck at least 10 regions across the country two days later, targeting critical infrastructures in major urban centers. But the more the Kremlin threatens to make the upcoming winter intolerable, the more Ukrainians seem to unite in their intent to defeat Putin. By Sabra Ayers and Justin Spike. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-TRUMP — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden – and serving as a potential preview of the next one. That’s reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CHINA-PARTY CONGRESS-WHAT’S NEXT — The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-VOTER OUTREACH — Georgia is one of several states where voters will face new hurdles to casting a ballot during the November election under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following former President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. By Sudhin Thanawala and Gary Fields. SENT: 1,250 words and photos. This is Tuesday spotlight.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SATELLITES — A Ukrainian diplomat is expressing optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia. SENT: 350 words, photo.

TRENDING

CALIFORNIA-SERIAL-KILLINGS — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city’s mayor said. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SWEDEN-POLITICS-ANNE FRANK — An official from the far-right Sweden Democrats has been suspended from her duties for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. SENT: 330 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-CLIMATE CHANGE — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-GEORGIA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock debated Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver on Sunday night, with Republican Herschel Walker declining the invitation. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-INDIANA — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. SENT: 680 words, photos.

NATIONAL

RADIOACTIVE WASTE-MISSOURI SCHOOL — Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant. SENT: 380 words, photo.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-ARKANSAS — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. SENT: 440 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAN PROTEST — Iran’s judiciary has raised the death toll in a blaze at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, saying at least eight prisoners have been killed as protests continue nationwide. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries from the incident Saturday night. SENT: 370 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS-PREGNANT WOMEN — Pregnant women are struggling to get care after Pakistan’s unprecedented flooding this summer that inundated a third of the country at its height and drove millions from their homes. The United Nations says around 130,000 pregnant women in flood-hit areas require urgent healthcare and more than 2,000 are giving birth every day, most in unsafe conditions. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CHINA-COAL BOOM — A Chinese official says the government plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. That adds to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is a big investor in wind and solar, but jittery Communist Party leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth slumped last year and shortages caused blackouts. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS-DEBATE — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro have clashed in their first one-on-one debate, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — An Australian official said around 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of the country’s southeast. SENT: 450 words, photo.

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are mixed as investors focus on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Halloween Ends” is the first film to open higher than $40 million since July, but some in Hollywood are wondering whether it could have been even bigger if it hadn’t debuted simultaneously on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC-T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK — Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The latest put Tennessee in play for the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

FBN--COWBOYS-EAGLES — Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FBN--BILLS-CHIEFS — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left, and the Bills held on for a 24-20 victory to exact a measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year’s playoffs. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBA--YANKEES-GUARDIANS — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4. SENT: 900 words, photos.

