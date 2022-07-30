Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan's Republican primary for governor, just days before the election that will determine the party's opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Via AP news wire
Saturday 30 July 2022 02:02
Election 2022 Michigan Governor
Election 2022 Michigan Governor

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan's crowded Republican primary for governor, just days before voters choose an opponent to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“She’s pro-God, pro-Gun, and pro-Freedom, and she won’t be stopped!” Trump said in a statement announcing his backing.

Trump's endorsement came shortly after his former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, urged him to join her in backing Dixon — and despite Dixon's opponents highlighting that DeVos quit Trump's Cabinet shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Dixon, a conservative commentator, also has the backing of Michigan's Right to Life, former Gov. John Engler and some of the state's top legislative leaders. She also has financial support from a pair of super PACs with ties to DeVos, who is from Michigan.

Dixon has said she will fight to keep drag queens out of schools, and she opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother. Dixon held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida earlier this year, where the former president called her “special.”

Recommended

Dixon's opponents include businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and real estate broker Ryan Kelley, who was charged with misdemeanors for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's endorsement has sometimes been a difference-maker, and he's frequently trumped the power of his backing. But he's also suffered some high-profile setbacks with some of his choices.

Trump lost Michigan by about 154,000 votes in 2020, and multiple audits and courts — as well as an investigation by the Republican-led state Senate — have upheld that outcome. But all of the GOP governor candidates say there was fraud, and all but Rinke have said they believe the election was stolen from Trump.

Rinke and the Democratic Governors Association have both spent large sums of money running TV ads attacking Dixon in the lead-up to the primary.

Rinke’s TV ad claims Dixon is backed by the “RINO establishment’s leading never-Trumpers," using the derisive acronym for “Republican in name only.”

The Democratic Governors Association's $2 million ad buy pushes claims that Dixon’s budget plan would force widespread police officer layoffs; she has said that's false.

“Obviously, they’re desperate to get me out of this. They don’t want me running against Gretchen,” Dixon told The Associated Press after the final GOP gubernatorial debate on Wednesday.

DeVos, in her letter Friday to Trump, said they should work together to elect Dixon, calling her “the only one that who can stand toe to toe with `that woman from Michigan,’” a term Trump used for Whitmer rather than calling her by name in 2020.

Whoever emerges from the Aug. 2 primary will face a tough battle against Whitmer, who has nearly $15 million set aside, more than all five Republicans combined.

Recommended

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in