Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state

Mike Catalini
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:41
Election 2022 Senate Ohio
Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio's 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state.

That's what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

Vance had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who won the state twice, though their relationship has been complicated. Vance had been a “Never Trumper” before Trump became president.

Ryan has served 10 terms in Congress and sought to connect with working class voters who had been moving away from the Democratic Party in some races.

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

