Watch live outside Manhattan court where hundreds expected to gather for Trump’s arraignment
Watch live from outside a New York courthouse on Tuesday 4 April, where Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned after he was indicted by a grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.
On a historic and unprecedented day for America, Mr Trump will appear for the arraignment at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.
Reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges believed to relate to falsified business records.
However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell or have his mugshot taken.
The 45th president flew into New York yesterday aboard his “Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
After Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Trump is expected to fly straight back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to deliver an address later this evening.
