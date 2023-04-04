Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from outside a New York courthouse on Tuesday 4 April, where Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned after he was indicted by a grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

On a historic and unprecedented day for America, Mr Trump will appear for the arraignment at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges believed to relate to falsified business records.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell or have his mugshot taken.

The 45th president flew into New York yesterday aboard his “Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Trump is expected to fly straight back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to deliver an address later this evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.