Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live outside Manhattan court where hundreds expected to gather for Trump’s arraignment

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 04 April 2023 13:43
Comments

Watch live from outside a New York courthouse on Tuesday 4 April, where Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned after he was indicted by a grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

On a historic and unprecedented day for America, Mr Trump will appear for the arraignment at 2.15pm ET this afternoon, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges believed to relate to falsified business records.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell or have his mugshot taken.

The 45th president flew into New York yesterday aboard his “Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Recommended

After Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Trump is expected to fly straight back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, to deliver an address later this evening.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in