A ‘mostly Stormy’ day: The memes and unhinged reactions to Donald Trump’s arraignment

Donald Trump has been indicted on 34 counts relating to alleged hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump travelled from Florida to New York, where he agreed to be booked on the charges, making it the first time a sitting or former US president has faced criminal charges.

While the incident could become yet another in a long line of shocking, precedent shattering scandals that the former president walks away from unscathed, it is no doubt a significant moment in American history.

Some are even using the moment as a chance for somber reflection on the fragility of our democracy, and the seemingly impassable wedge that political tribalism has driven between the right and the left.

The rest are posting memes, doing bits, and engaging in other weirdness.

Here are some of our favorites:

A couple who got to share their wedding day with the media gaggle waiting for Mr Trump’s arraignment:

A pro-Trump woman burning sage to ward off “toxic journalists.”

A MAGA supporter hands out whistles and inadvertently arms counter-protesters with a means to drown out speakers like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A woman celebrating the trending tag “Arrestmas” and predicting Tuesday’s forecast would be “mostly Stormy.”

Another post celebrating “Indictment Day” using the characters from Winnie the Pooh.