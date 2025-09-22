Watch live: Donald Trump and RFK Jr make autism announcement
Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.
Watch live as Donald Trump is expected to link the use of over-the-counter pain relievers to autism, raising concerns among major medical groups following health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vow to find a “cause” for the disorder by September, during a press conference Monday, 22 September.
The president is reportedly set to announce alleged links between autism and the use of acetaminophen — the active ingredient in the widely popular Tylenol — during pregnancy.
Major medical groups have long found acetaminophen to be safe but have advised pregnant women to consult with their physicians before use, as is the case with any drug during pregnancy.
Administration officials are also expected to tout leucovorin — a form of the vitamin B9, also known as folate — as a potential treatment.
Monday’s announcement follows a review of research led by Harvard University that found that children may be more likely to develop autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders when exposed to Tylenol during pregnancy. But other studies have found no link.
Autism diagnoses have risen over the last two decades, largely due to an increased awareness and an expanding definition of the condition. Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist and vaccine sceptic, has pushed a debunked theory that routine vaccinations are responsible for the rise in the diagnosis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments