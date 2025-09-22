Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.

Watch live as Donald Trump is expected to link the use of over-the-counter pain relievers to autism, raising concerns among major medical groups following health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vow to find a “cause” for the disorder by September, during a press conference Monday, 22 September.

The president is reportedly set to announce alleged links between autism and the use of acetaminophen — the active ingredient in the widely popular Tylenol — during pregnancy.

Major medical groups have long found acetaminophen to be safe but have advised pregnant women to consult with their physicians before use, as is the case with any drug during pregnancy.

Administration officials are also expected to tout leucovorin — a form of the vitamin B9, also known as folate — as a potential treatment.

Monday’s announcement follows a review of research led by Harvard University that found that children may be more likely to develop autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders when exposed to Tylenol during pregnancy. But other studies have found no link.

Autism diagnoses have risen over the last two decades, largely due to an increased awareness and an expanding definition of the condition. Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist and vaccine sceptic, has pushed a debunked theory that routine vaccinations are responsible for the rise in the diagnosis.