Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, his list of countries to visit has gotten much shorter.

Trump was found guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying records in an effort to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair that occurred in the 2000s. That means certain freedoms Mr Trump once enjoyed may be out of his reach — and could have a serious effect on his ability to carry out his presidential duties, including traveling to foreign countries.

Nearly 40 nations - inlcuding Canada and the UK - have strict policies when it comes to allowing individuals with criminal records across their borders, and barring a special accommodation, Trump would be held to those same standards. It’s unclear if he would be allowed to visit if he wins the presidental election in November, but remains a felon.

Here are just five of the 37 nations that can now ban Trump from entry now that he's a felon:

Former President Donald Trump may not be allowed to enter 37 countries now that he’s a convicted felon ( AP )

Israel

Despite Trump once retweeting someone who referred to him as the "King of Israel" and bragging that he moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Trump may not be able to visit the nation now that he's a felon.

Israel reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone with a criminal record, including felonies. Border control forces in Israel have the authority to bar entry for anyone suspected of committing a crime or with a record, and Trump meets both of those qualifiers.

Canada

According to the Canadian government's tourist hub, any "US Citizen or permanent resident that has a felony conviction on their criminal record may be deemed inadmissible to Canada for the purposes of immigrating, or even if they're merely coming to Canada to visit."

Canada even retains the right to bar individuals "arrested or accused of a felony crime ... even though you have not been convicted," meaning Trump would have faced issues visiting the US's northern neighbor the moment he faced charges.

The government notes that "a felony will likely result in inadmissibility."

Then-president Donald Trump talks with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the plenary session of the NATO summit in 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Japan

Japan is fairly strict with its immigration and visitation rules, including laws preventing convicted criminals from entry.

Under Japanese law anyone convicted of a violation of "any law of regulation" of any country and has been sentenced to "imprisonment with or without work for 1 year or more, or to an equivalent penalty" can be barred from entry.

Japanese law does note that individuals convicted of a "political offense" are not subject to those rules. In Trump's mind, at least, he could qualify to visit under those terms. It's unclear if Japan would buy his version of events.

UK

Under UK law, a felon can visit Ireland and Scotland with some restrictions and requirements in place. However, Britain can bar access to convicted felons.

Unless an “Immigration Officer is satisfied that admission would be justified for strong compassionate reasons,” they can refuse access to any convicted, so long as the crime they committed would also be punishable by imprisonment in the UK.

In 2019, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince of Wales Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and First Lady of Melania Trump attended the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05 in Portsmouth, England. ( Getty Images )

China

China has strict policies when admitting anyone over its borders. Chinese officials conduct character assessments for anyone applying for a visa, and that includes a criminal history check, including felonies.

Even minor offenses can get someone barred from entering China, so Mr Trump may not be able to chide the Chinese in person if he were ever so inclined.

